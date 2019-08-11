Surrey Fire Service investigating after dozens of scrap vehicles burned
Surrey Fire is investigating a fire at an auto recycling yard that burned 40 to 50 scrap vehicles.
As many as 50 vehicles kept in a secure compound were burned overnight
The Surrey Fire Service is investigating a fire at an auto recycling yard that burned through 40 to 50 scrap vehicles overnight.
Crews were dispatched to the fire around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, said Jerry Siggs of the Surrey Fire Service.
Upon arrival, they found the vehicles on fire in a secure compound in the Bridgeview area of Surrey.
Fourteen firefighters worked to put out the flames, and remained on the scene until around 1 a.m. fighting spot fires.
Siggs said there are unconfirmed reports that a person was spotted at the scene before the fire started.