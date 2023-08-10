Content
British Columbia

More than 20 people displaced after large fire in Surrey, B.C.

Fire officials say at least four homes have been destroyed by a fire in Surrey's Clayton neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

Fire at 192 Street and 73rd Avenue leaves at least 4 homes destroyed, according to deputy fire chief

Smoke is seen coming from the smouldering wreckage of a home, with firefighters and a fire truck present.
Surrey's deputy fire chief says more than 20 people are without a home after a large fire torched four houses in the Clayton neighbourhood Wednesday. (Shane MacKichan)

According to Surrey Deputy Fire Chief Shelley Morris, the fire began around 6:30 p.m. in a garage at a home located at 192 Street and 73rd Avenue.

Morris says more than 20 people have been displaced by the fire, but they all have a place to stay for the time-being.

"The four of them [houses], maybe a couple more, are not habitable," she told CBC News.

B.C. Emergency Health Services also told CBC News they were called to the blaze, but no injuries were reported.

Morris said 33 firefighters and 10 fire trucks responded to the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the official.

Flames erupt from behind a series of roofs, with a fire truck in the foreground.
The fire spread from one home's garage to four houses on the same block, according to Surrey Deputy Fire Chief Shelley Morris. (Shane MacKichan)
