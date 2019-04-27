Police search for car seen near fatal shooting in Surrey

Homicide investigators are asking for help tracking down a red sedan that was seen in the area of a fatal shooting in Surrey last week.

An 18-year-old Surrey man was shot dead on Friday just after 5 p.m. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now identified a vehicle of interest that they believe is connected to the shooting.

The red Chrysler 300 was seen in the area of 176 Street and Abbey Drive, and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Police say this Chrysler 300 was seen in the area of a shooting in Surrey on April 26. (Surrey RCMP)

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.