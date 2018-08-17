Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist killed after striking centre median in Surrey

Paramedics treated the 23-year-old rider for injuries on scene before taking him to hospital, where he later died.

Police warn drivers to expect traffic disruptions in section of Highway 10

A 23-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident after he hit the centre median on Highway 10. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A man has been killed in a motorcycle accident in Surrey Thursday night.

RCMP went to a call about a motorcyclist that had hit the centre median in the 16000-block of Highway 10 in the eastbound lanes just before 8 p.m. PT.

Collision analysts were examining the scene. Police said the investigation is still in its early stages.

They warned drivers to expect traffic disruptions for several hours in the area.

