Motorcyclist killed after striking centre median in Surrey

A man has been killed in a motorcycle accident in Surrey Thursday night.

RCMP went to a call about a motorcyclist that had hit the centre median in the 16000-block of Highway 10 in the eastbound lanes just before 8 p.m. PT.

Paramedics treated the 23-year-old rider for injuries on scene before taking him to hospital, where he later died.

Collision analysts were examining the scene. Police said the investigation is still in its early stages.

They warned drivers to expect traffic disruptions for several hours in the area.