One dead in rollover crash in Surrey

One man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Surrey Monday night.

RCMP and firefighters were called to the crash on 104 Avenue near 157 Street around 11 p.m.

The driver's vehicle had rolled onto its side and onto a tree in front of a house.

Battalion Chief Spiro Pegios was at the scene with Surrey Fire Rescue and said rescuers had a difficult time getting to the driver.

"The occupant was pinned in such a manner against a tree that it made it quite complicated," he said. "The crews did the best they could to gain access."

Surrey RCMP closed a large section of the 15700-block of 104 Avenue overnight.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone who saw the crash or may have dashcam footage to contact them.