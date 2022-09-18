Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in vehicle collision in Surrey

A pedestrian has been killed in a vehicle collision in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, and the driver has been arrested.

Mounties say the incident happened just after 1 a.m. PT on 108th Avenue, between 133 Street and University Drive.

It was unclear what type of vehicle was involved in the crash, whether drugs or alcohol are suspected to be involved and who the victim was.

All the police have said about the victim is that she was female. CBC News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.

It was unclear from a police statement what type of vehicle was involved in the crash. (Shane MacKichan)

The road was closed for a long period early Sunday morning as collision investigators and police reviewed the scene of the fatal crash.

Police say they're seeking public tips about the case.

Anyone with more information, including dash cam video from the area around the time of the crash, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2022-14174, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.