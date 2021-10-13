Driver in car crash that killed SFU soccer player sentenced to 21 months in prison

Dilpreet Sandhu, 20, was sentenced to 21 months in jail and two years probation in Surrey provincial court Tuesday in connection with a crash last year that killed a Simon Fraser University soccer player and injured three others.

The judge in the case gave the Surrey man 18 months for dangerous driving causing death, 15 months concurrent (to be served at the same time) for dangerous driving causing bodily harm plus an additional three months consecutive sentence for leaving the scene of an accident.

Sandhu also received a three year driving prohibition.

First-year SFU student and soccer player Brandon Bassi, 19, was fatally injured in the single-vehicle crash which happened in the Newton neighbourhood of Surrey shortly after midnight on May 18, 2019.

When the crash occurred, police reported that four people had been hurt and two others had fled the scene. (Shane MacKichan/CBC News)

Bassi was also a graduate of the Vancouver Whitecaps residency program.

At the time of the collision, police reported that four people had been hurt in the crash while two others had fled the scene.