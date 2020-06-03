B.C. man faces 8 charges in Surrey car crash that killed student athlete

A 19-year-old Surrey man is facing eight criminal charges including dangerous driving causing death in connection with a crash that killed a university soccer player and injured three others last year.

Dilpreet Sandhu was formally charged on Monday with offences that also include failing to stop at the scene of a crash and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Simon Fraser University soccer player Brandon Bassi, 19, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash in the Newton neighbourhood shortly after midnight on May 18, 2019. At the time of the collision, police reported that four people had been hurt while two had fled the scene.

"This collision had a significant impact on the community due to the tragic loss of a young person's life," Surrey RCMP Sgt. Ian MacLellan said in a press release.

"We're pleased that the hard work of the officers has resulted in charges being approved."

Bassi was a first-year student in SFU's faculty of arts and sciences. At the time of his death, the head coach of the school's soccer team described him as a "tremendous individual" and an "outstanding teammate, student and friend."

Sandhu is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges on Aug. 31 in Surrey provincial court.