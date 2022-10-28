Large explosion reported in Surrey neighbourhood

A large explosion has been reported in a Surrey neigbhourhood on Thursday night.

Harpinder Sandhu told CBC he felt his house shake sometime before 9 p.m.

"It kind of felt like a car crashed into the house," he said.

Several smaller explosions followed.

Sandhu said he went outside and saw a home in the area of Iona Place at 123A St. in flames.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes. It is unknown whether anyone was inside the house or if anyone sustained injuries.

The cause of the explosion is also unknown.

CBC has reached out to Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Fire Service for more information.

More to come.