RCMP investigating firearm found at Surrey elementary school

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a firearm was found at an elementary school in Fraser Heights on Thursday.

The firearm was discovered by a student at Bothwell Elementary School. Students were brought inside by school staff and the police were called immediately, according to a release from the RCMP.

Police have seized the weapon and are now working to determine whether it is linked to any ongoing investigations.

"Anytime a firearm is located by a member of the public it's concerning, and in this case it was an elementary school student," Const. Sarbjit Sangha said in a media release.

"It shows the blatant disregard for the safety of others, from whoever disposed of this firearm."

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Surrey Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.