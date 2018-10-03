Hundreds of election signs taken down in Surrey
The city's election sign bylaw states political ads can't be placed within 25 metres of an intersection
Surrey bylaw officers have taken down more than 500 election signs after a handful of residents filed complaints with the city.
Election signs aren't allowed to be placed within 25 metres of intersections in Surrey.
Surrey Manager of Public Safety Operations Jas Rehal says even though all candidates received a letter from the city that explained the rules, dozens of street corners were cluttered with political ads.
"The signs are taken back to our operations centre and the candidates can retrieve the signs," he said.
"They're held there for 72 hours and they can pay $25 per sign to retrieve them."
Rehal says the bylaw was introduced because the signs can create a visual distraction for drivers.
"It's nothing new," he said.
"It was there the last election as well because it's a safety issue for drivers at intersections."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.