CBC hosts Anita Bathe and Stephen Quinn will be joined by Municipal Affairs Reporter Justin McElroy and guest panelists for an evening of municipal elections coverage.

Doug McCallum has an uneven electoral history in the city of Surrey.

He was first elected mayor of what is now B.C.'s second-largest city in 1996, serving three consecutive terms with wins in 1999 and 2002.

After losing the mayoral race in 2005, he mounted a similarly failed bid for nomination with the federal Conservatives, and later attempted to return to municipal politics with a run for mayor in 2014 — a race he also lost.

But he found success four years later, when he beat out rivals to return to the mayor's chair in 2018, taking home 41 per cent of the vote ahead of seven rivals for the job.

He faces a similarly crowded field this time around, with eight people running for mayor, including six parties with a slate of mayoral and council candidates.

Watch | Big promises and big controversies dominate Surrey's mayoral race

Big promises and big controversies dominate Surrey's mayoral race Duration 5:39 Five high-profile candidates are competing to become the mayor of Metro Vancouver's second-largest city. CBC's Meera Bains takes a look at the issues shaping the race.

The Safe Surrey Coalition consists of McCallum and eight council candidates.

Brenda Locke, who served on council for four years, is running for mayor with Surrey Connect, which also has eight council candidates, as does the Surrey First party, led by former MLA and MP Gordie Hogg, and United Surrey, which is led by Surrey-Newton Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal.

Another well-known politician trying to make the jump to mayor is Jinny Sims, NDP MLA for Surrey-Panorama, who is running for mayor under the Surrey Forward banner along with seven council candidates. Then there is Amrit Birring and the People's Council Surrey, plus 11 independent council candidates and two independents running for mayor.

Throughout the campaign there have been big promises ranging from new stadiums to major transit upgrades, as well as ongoing debate over Surrey's transition from the RCMP to a municipal police force.

CBC News will be breaking down races across the province with live results and regional coverage as the polls close at 8 p.m. PT.

Catch up on Surrey's election campaign:

Live results:

Polls close at 8 p.m. PT.