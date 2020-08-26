Parents in B.C.'s largest school district push province to create remote learning option for September

The Surrey District Parents Advisory Council wants families to have more than two back-to-school options for their kids come September.

Students in the district can currently choose between returning to the classroom or homeschooling for the upcoming school year.

But the council has written an open letter to the minister of education calling for the creation of a third option allowing students to work online from home without losing their spot in the school they are enrolled in.

The flexible hybrid model, according to the letter, would allow students to transition easily back to the classroom when they and their families feel it is safe.

"We all have our own choices to make and these families, that's what they are looking for, a choice," said Rina Diaz, president of the council, on CBC's The Early Edition on Wednesday.

The district has more than 74,000 students and Diaz said Surrey schools were so overcrowded during the last school year that some physical education classes had to take place in hallways.

She said not only would a remote learning option make some families feel safer, it would also make it less risky for those who do choose to return.

"We move a certain percentage online, we are taking away students from the classroom," said Diaz.

The council also included in the letter a request for mandatory face masks wherever physical distancing is not possible — including in classrooms, labs and libraries — and not just in common spaces, as is the current plan.

"We need you to understand that for some of our families, this means playing a game of Russian roulette with the lives of their loved ones," reads the letter about the current district plan.

Education Minister Rob Fleming is expected to update the public on the province's back-to-school plans on Wednesday afternoon.

VSB exploring option

The Vancouver School Board (VSB) is considering creating a new option for students in its district similar to what Surrey parents would like to see.

In a letter sent to parents on Aug. 24, Rob Schindel, associate superintendent, said a remote learning option is being explored.

The option would allow students to work from home and receive learning support from the district, including one-on-one check-in times with an online teacher.

Students who opt for the remote option would remain enrolled in their local school and be placed in a learning group for possible transition to eventual in-person instruction.

The VSB has asked for parents to provide feedback by Aug 27.

