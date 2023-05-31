Surrey teens step up with summer project to help combat stigma against city's homeless

When Surrey teenager Sophie Magyar learned there was a way she could help local people living on the streets, she jumped at the chance to do it.

Magyar is now among a group of youth taking part in The Dignity Project, a public awareness campaign combating stereotypes for residents without a fixed address. Launched in May by the City of Surrey, the project began by bringing teens together to learn about the stigma homeless people face and brainstorm ways to change it.

"I see a lot of people who are experiencing homelessness. I was really inspired and wanted to get involved however I could," said Magyar, speaking Wednesday on The Early Edition.

The group came up with two initiatives that are now underway. The first is called the #LookintheMirror challenge and involves four kiosks placed around Surrey that have mirrors with messages on them to help people understand their privilege.

"The goal is to get people to self-reflect," said Magyar. "The prompt makes you think like, hey, this could happen to me."

Young people from across the City of Surrey came together for a series of workshops to brainstorm initiatives for The Dignity Project. (The Dignity Project)

People are encouraged to take photos at the kiosks located at Central City Mall, Guildford Recreation Centre, Semiahmoo Library and the North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex and post them on social media with the hashtag.

The kiosks also have resources available for people experiencing homelessness and for people looking for ways to help them.

In 2020, the Metro Vancouver homeless count identified 644 individuals who were homeless in Surrey. Of these, 471 were sheltered, and 173 were living on the streets. Central to the Dignity Project campaign is the goal of letting people without a home know they are not without a community.

"The Dignity Project brings the Surrey community together to show their support for those who are unhoused," said Mayor Brenda Locke in a written statement. "Housing is an issue that many people are struggling with, and this project focuses on how everyone can help support individuals who are experiencing homelessness."

The project's second initiative is a public art installation at Guildford Recreation Centre and Central City Mall. Known as the Create Awareness and Respect for Everyone in Surrey (CARES) mural.

It will be designed by up-and-coming muralist Paige Jung who will paint images based on real acts of kindness done by community members for their unhoused neighbours.

Paige Jung, seen here in front of a past project in Vancouver's Chinatown, is the artist behind The Dignity Project's CARE mural. (Jennifer Wilson/CBC News)

"The main goal of [the mural] was kind of to show people that are unhoused that we are there and that we care," said project participant Aamna Mushtaq, who joined Magyar on CBC Radio.

"Nobody really talks about how we treat and how we view homeless people and how we just kind of marginalize them."

The Dignity Project launched at the end of May and will run through the summer. To learn more about it and to get involved visit the project's website.

In addition to the mirror and mural components of the campaign, Surrey residents will see posters, billboards and social media content throughout the summer designed to spark conversation about creating a safer city where all residents feel respected.