Police watchdog called to Surrey after RCMP shoot and kill man in distress police say was armed

British Columbia's police watchdog is in Surrey after RCMP shot and killed a man in distress who was reportedly armed with a weapon.



RCMP say officers arrived at a home in the 13200-block of 108 Avenue just after 10 a.m. to respond to a man who had threatened to harm himself with a weapon in public. Officers and a mental health outreach team found the man inside the residence.

"He was reportedly in possession of a weapon and shots were fired by police," RCMP said in a statement. Police did not say what kind of weapon it was.

The man was treated at the scene but later died in hospital.

It's the second fatal shooting by an officer in Surrey in the last week. On April 1, the IIO was called to Surrey when a Surrey RCMP officer shot and killed a man suspected in a robbery.

Surrey RCMP assistant commissioner Brian Edwards said protocols are in place to ensure a full investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog and support is being offered to those involved.

The area has been closed off as the investigation continues, RCMP said Friday afternoon.

The IIO is B.C.'s civilian police oversight agency, mandated to investigate all police-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death.