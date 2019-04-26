Violent crime spikes in Surrey for first quarter of 2019
The 'substantial increase' in violent crimes is driven in part by a change in the way statistics are collected
Violent crimes almost doubled in Surrey for the first quarter of this year, compared to the same time period in 2018.
The number of robberies, sex crimes and assaults increased 43 per cent, according to an RCMP statement, citing data from Statistics Canada.
That spike is in part due to a change in the way crime statistics are reported across Canada as of Jan. 1, 2019, adding many incidents previously considered "unsubstantiated" to the tally, according to RCMP Cpl. Eleanore Sturko.
"We had a substantial increase," she said.
Violent crime close to doubled
"The changes are going to result in a numerical increase, but it's a more victim-centred approach to how police agencies across Canada are managing investigations," said Sturko.
Total criminal code offences reported increased by four per cent, while violent crimes almost doubled.
Sturko said part of that spike can be attributed to the revisions to the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Survey by Statistics Canada which now includes offences where there is "no credible evidence to confirm that incident did not take place."
Cases police describe as "sextortions," or crimes that involve coercion to extort money or sex, are also on the rise in Surrey, according to the police statement.
Not stranger on stranger
Gropings also increased and make up a quarter of all sexual offences, said RCMP.
Most of the sexual offences reported — 68 per cent — involved an offender known to the victim, in many cases involving two people who are intimate.
"These crimes are not stranger on stranger," said Sturko.
9 shooting incidents in 2019
While violent crime totals rose compared to the first quarter of 2018, Sturko said property crime continued a four-year downward trend, decreasing by nine per cent overall.
There were less home break-ins and thefts from and of vehicles.
And the total number of shooting incidents so far this year stands at nine, compared to 12 for the same time period last year.
