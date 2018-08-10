Surrey RCMP investigate serious crash in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP are investigating a crash with "potentially life threatening injuries."

The crash happened at the intersection of 184 Street and 40 Avenue at 10:39 p.m., according to Sgt. Duane Honeyman.

It involved two vehicles and the injuries to the people involved are believed to be serious.

North and south lanes on 184 Street will be closed, along with the eastbound and westbound lanes on 40 Avenue.

Police are requesting the public to avoid the area as they investigate.