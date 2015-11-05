Surrey Board of Trade says city's 'limited' COVID-19 economic recovery plan won't save all small businesses

The City of Surrey has approved a plan to help support business owners who have felt the pinch of the pandemic but the local board of trade says it does not go far enough.

The Surrey Economic Action and Recovery Plan was approved by city council Monday and includes extensions for property taxes and business licence fees, as well as incentives for large construction projects that council hopes can help expedite economic recovery in the community.

"City council has taken a forward-thinking approach when it comes to keeping our local economy afloat during this time of pandemic," said Mayor Doug McCallum in a statement.

Anita Huberman, the CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, said there are still some businesses which will sink.

The city's plan includes a 90-day extension on late payment penalties for residential and commercial property tax payments, and late payment charges will now come into effect on Oct. 1 instead of July 3.

"It's limited. We were actually calling for more leadership from council," said Huberman Tuesday on The Early Edition.

Huberman said Surrey businesses are facing a 5.5 per cent property tax increase this year and she was hoping council would relax those increases.

"I think there needs to be more relief," she said.

You can read the complete Surrey Economic Action and Recovery Plan, which also includes support for job seekers and the homeless here.

Ineligible for federal help

Huberman is worried about the staying power of small businesses that are not eligible for government programs.

To be eligible for the Canada Emergency Business Account loan, businesses need to demonstrate they paid between $20,000 to $1.5 million in total payroll in 2019.

"Those really small ma and pa shops have been compromised ... there is a real sense that there will be small businesses that will not be able to survive," said Huberman.

Her concern is echoed by Federal Critic for Small Business and Tourism and NDP MP Gord Johns (Courtenay-Alberni).

"People just can't survive anymore. They are running out of money. They have hit the wall," said Johns Monday on On The Island.

He wants Ottawa to revamp the loan program to include businesses that have a payroll less than $20,000, saying they should not be penalized because of their size.

"We need to do everything we can to protect them," said Johns, calling small businesses a "lifeline" in many B.C. communities.

Johns said he will be raising this point in the virtual House of Commons this week and asking the Liberal government to amend the loan program to be more inclusive.

