7 warnings issued in Surrey, B.C., for ignoring COVID-19 public health orders

Officers in Surrey, B.C., issued seven warnings over the weekend for failure to follow the province's public health orders over COVID-19.

The city's enforcement team proactively checked 106 locations across the city, according to a statement Monday from Surrey RCMP and the city's bylaw department.

Officers responded to 13 calls about adherence to the orders, which include a ban on gatherings with 50 people or more and physical distancing measures — staying two metres apart — for businesses and individuals.

RCMP said officers are not pulling over vehicles, despite reports on social media.

Bylaw officers have the authority to enforce B.C. public health orders after the province last week issued a series of emergency orders.

People who ignore them can now be jailed or fined upwards of $25,000.

Premier John Horgan said strict enforcement has become necessary because some people have still refused to comply with the orders.

Officers in this case didn't issue fines, but said they will do follow up checks.

The team also received a number of reports Sunday from residents concerned about crowds at Crescent Beach.

Officers checked the beach throughout the day, but said people in area were following physical distancing.