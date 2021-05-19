After 72 years serving the Cloverdale community in Surrey, B.C., Clover Lanes five-pin bowling alley has shut its doors for the final time, but will be reborn soon as a church.

"COVID hit and it took every breath of our business and it left the business in ashes ... the banks needed their money ... so we had no choice," former co-owner Rozy Karim said.

With tear-filled eyes and a shaky voice, Karim said she and her son Sameer Karim took over the business three years ago with hopes of making it a place her grandchildren would one day inherit and run.

"Very sad that COVID could bring such devastating trauma ... maybe my grandson would have taken over. This was supposed to be a family business. Our hands were tied, we could not do anything," she said.

Former co-owner Sameer Karim teaching his son Liyam to bowl at a business he was hoping to one day pass down to him. (Sameer Karim)

The local landmark tucked away between homes, a neighbourhood police station and community grocery store has been serving the area since 1949. Last month it became yet another business to fall victim to the pandemic.

But the space won't be shut for long. New owners plan to re-open in September with a new purpose.

"We also made a very deliberate choice to make sure we gave it to somebody who would also serve the community in such hard times," Karim said.

Turning a new page

Pastor Joseph Fynn-Sackey, the new owner of Clover Lanes, says it will be changing its name to The Church of Pentecost Canada, like its sister churches across the country.

While the neighbourhood loses five-pin bowling, the church aims to continue serving people in the area.

Pastor Joseph Fynn-Sackey is pictured in the former Clover Lanes bowling alley that his church has purchased and is converting into a place of worship in Cloverdale. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"They [are] also gaining something. We're here with good reasons and good intentions. We come here to give them a place of worship, a youth development centre, children's ministry place and then also a soup kitchen and also a food bank," he said.

Currently, the church is located in a much smaller location in the Newton community. But this opportunity allows them to expand and reach more people in a time he believes they need it most.

He hopes he'll be welcomed with open arms.

Shirley Webber, 85, is one of those neighbours with fond memories of Clover Lanes which served as a social hub over the years — a spot to celebrate birthdays, bridal parties and family events.

Long-time customer Shirley Webber says she met friends Clover Lanes for decades to exercise and stay socially active. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

It was home to several bowling leagues including many seniors leagues like the one Webber played in for more than a decade.

When she walked by and saw her neighbourhood bowling alley shuttered she said she was at a loss for words.

"Your heart just kind of falls," Webber said.

She says Clover Lanes, located within walking distance from her house, started to feel like a second home to her over the decades.

"It was a place that you looked so forward to the new week coming. At times I bowled at least three times a week," Webber said.

Webber says while she's disheartened to see a landmark lost from her neighbourhood, she's happy to see the space will continue to serve the people who live in it.