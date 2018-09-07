Voter's guide to Surrey's crowded civic ballot

The number of people hoping to win one of eight spots on Surrey city council is firming up.

Surrey First, which has led the municipality since 2008 (and has been been elected to every seat in the last two elections), unveiled its full slate of candidates on Wednesday, becoming the final major political group in the city to put forward their team, including a candidate for mayor.

Here's a brief look at who has declared. The list will be updated when nominations close on Sept. 14.

The city will have advanced voting on Oct. 6, 10, 11 and 13 in six different locations, which can be found here.