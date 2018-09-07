New
Voter's guide to Surrey's crowded civic ballot
Five parties are seeking to break Surrey First's dominance on city council
The number of people hoping to win one of eight spots on Surrey city council is firming up.
Surrey First, which has led the municipality since 2008 (and has been been elected to every seat in the last two elections), unveiled its full slate of candidates on Wednesday, becoming the final major political group in the city to put forward their team, including a candidate for mayor.
Here's a brief look at who has declared. The list will be updated when nominations close on Sept. 14.
- Surrey First (eight council candidates and one mayoral candidate): Incumbent councillors Vera LeFranc and Mike Starchuk, with newcomers Linda Annis, Narima Dela Cruz, Trevor Halford, Paul Hillsdon, Upkar Tatlay and Raminder Thomas. Current councillor Tom Gill is the candidate for mayor.
- Surrey Integrity Now (five council candidates and one mayoral candidate): Incumbent councillors Dave Woods and Barbara Steele (who switched to Integrity Now this election), along with Avi Dhaliwal, John Gibeau and Rina Gill. Current councillor Bruce Hayne is the candidate for mayor.
- Safe Surrey Coalition (seven council candidates and one mayoral candidate): Doug Elford, Jack Hundial, Mandeep Nagra, Brenda Locke, Allison Patton, Steven Pettigrew and Bableen Rana. Former mayor Doug McCallum is the candidate for mayor.
- Independent Surrey Voters Association (five council candidates): Saira Aujla, Bernie Sheppard, Nasima Nastoh, Asad Syed and Derek Zabel.
- Proudly Surrey (four council candidates and one mayoral candidate): Adam MacGillivray, Parshotam Goel, Felix Kongyuy and Stuart Parker. Pauline Greaves is their candidate for mayor.
- People First Surrey (two council candidates and one mayoral candidate): Paul Rusan and Thampy Rajan. Rajesh Jayaprakash is their candidate for mayor.
- Independent: former Vancouver Park Board commissioner Roslyn Cassells is running for council.
The city will have advanced voting on Oct. 6, 10, 11 and 13 in six different locations, which can be found here.