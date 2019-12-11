Laptops, gift cards stolen from Surrey Christmas Bureau, RCMP say
3 computers and $6,000 in gift cards stolen Wednesday morning
Three laptops and $6,000 worth of gift cards were stolen in a break-in early Wednesday morning at the Surrey Christmas Bureau, RCMP say.
An alarm went off at the charity at 10240 City Parkway just before 6:30 a.m. PT. When police arrived, there were signs of a break-in and the items were gone.
"To have an incident like this happen against a charity that works very hard to support families during the holiday season is very disappointing," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko.
The Surrey Christmas Bureau is a volunteer-run not-for-profit organization that provides items like toys, stocking stuffers and grocery cards to low-income families during the holiday season.
RCMP say the investigation is still in the initial stages, but anyone with information about the break in is asked to contact them.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.