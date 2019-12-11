Laptops, gift cards stolen from Surrey Christmas Bureau, RCMP say

Three laptops and $6,000 worth of gift cards were stolen in a break-in early Wednesday morning at the Surrey Christmas Bureau, RCMP say.

An alarm went off at the charity at 10240 City Parkway just before 6:30 a.m. PT. When police arrived, there were signs of a break-in and the items were gone.

"To have an incident like this happen against a charity that works very hard to support families during the holiday season is very disappointing," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

The Surrey Christmas Bureau is a volunteer-run not-for-profit organization that provides items like toys, stocking stuffers and grocery cards to low-income families during the holiday season.

RCMP say the investigation is still in the initial stages, but anyone with information about the break in is asked to contact them.