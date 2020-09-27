Staff member at Surrey, B.C., care home tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Harrison West at Elim Village, an assisted living community in Surrey, B.C., has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Fraser Health Authority.

The individual is now in isolation at home.

A previous outbreak at the same retirement home was declared over in April.

Fraser Health said it is currently working with staff to identify any residents who may have been exposed to the ill staff member. The family members of residents and staff are also being notified of the exposure.

Meanwhile, enhanced safety measures have also been implemented, according to the health authority.

In addition to increased cleaning, visitors are now restricted from entering the facility. The movement of staff and residents will also be limited.

All staff members and residents will now be screened for the virus twice a day, Fraser Health said in a news release.

As of Friday, there were 1,349 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 62 people in hospital, 19 of whom are in intensive care.