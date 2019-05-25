SFU soccer player killed in car crash last weekend, university says

Simon Fraser University is mourning the death of a student athlete who died of injuries suffered in a single vehicle car crash last weekend.

In a statement, SFU said soccer player Brandon Bassi, 19, was killed. He was a first-year student in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

Surrey RCMP confirmed Bassi was killed in the crash.

"There are no words to express the pain and feeling of loss we are all experiencing," said SFU men's soccer head coach Clint Schneider.

"We lost a tremendous individual. Brandon was an outstanding teammate, student and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bassi family during this extremely difficult time."

On May 18, RCMP said four people, all in their teens and early twenties, were sent to hospital following the collision.

Police say the individuals who fled the scene following the crash have been identified. (Shane MacKichan/CBC News)

Police said two individuals fled the scene on foot and have since been identified. No arrests have been made, they said Friday. The Mounties' criminal collision team is investigating.

The Surrey-based Central City Breakers Football Club also sent out condolences on Instagram.

"Brandon was a key part of our team and was a beast on the field but a gentle giant off it," a post read. "A role model to young kids in the community, he was the perfect son, brother, cousin and teammate."

The Vancouver Whitecaps posted a statement saying Bassi spent time in that organization's football academy.

"He was a leader both on and off the pitch, and his loss will be felt deeply by the Whitecaps FC family," the statement read. "We offer our sincere condolences to the Bassi family, friends, and everyone else who was impacted by his positivity, charisma, and passion."