A 17-year-old has died after he was stabbed on a bus in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday night, police say.

It's the second stabbing on public transit in the Metro Vancouver city within two weeks.

Surrey RCMP said the stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. PT near the intersection of King George Boulevard and 100 Avenue, near the King George SkyTrain station.

Police say two people had an "altercation" while riding a TransLink bus. The teen was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died, RCMP said in a release Wednesday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now working on the case alongside Surrey RCMP.

"Initial information suggests that this was a targeted and isolated incident," RCMP said in the release.

Police say the stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near the King George SkyTrain station. (Shane MacKichan)

On April 1, a man had his throat slashed while travelling on a bus on the Fraser Highway in the city. A suspect has been charged with four terrorism-related offences in the attack.

Police say there are no indications that this incident is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.