Stabbing on bus in Surrey, B.C., leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man was stabbed on a bus in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday night near the King George SkyTrain station, according to police, in what marks the second stabbing on public transit in the city this month.

Surrey RCMP said the stabbing happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of King George Boulevard and 100th Avenue.

Police say two people had an "altercation" while riding a TransLink bus, which is run by the Coast Mountain Bus Company, and a man was stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and has life-threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

"Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and are speaking with several witnesses to obtain further information," read a statement from Staff Sgt. Brad Essex Tuesday night.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police told CBC News that Surrey RCMP were taking the lead on the investigation.

Tuesday's incident marked the second stabbing on a TransLink bus in Surrey, east of Vancouver, which is B.C.'s second-largest city by population, this month.

On April 1, a man had his throat slashed while travelling on a bus on Fraser Highway. A suspect has been charged with four terrorism-related offences in the attack.

Police did not release a motive for Tuesday's assault, and say an investigation is ongoing.

However, their statement did say that initial indications suggest the stabbing was not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information on Tuesday's incident — including dashcam footage on King George Boulevard from 98B Avenue to 102nd Avenue — is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.