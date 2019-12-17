Surrey budget approved during heated meeting featuring competing protests

Surrey's budget was formally approved Monday night following a 5-4 vote — but the backdrop was was a loud, chaotic meeting featuring competing protesters who packed into council chambers.

The crowds first gathered outside of Surrey City Hall, then filled chambers, heckling and cheering throughout the meeting and making it difficult to hear what was being discussed.

At one point, members from the Safe Surrey Coalition left chambers, leaving other councillors in their seats.

Surrey mayor Doug McCallum also said councillors were not allowed to speak on budget items because of "safety issues" and said anyone who interrupted the meeting would be told to leave.

Surrey's 2020 draft budget passed in early December.

It includes an average 2.9 per cent property tax increase — approximately $59 for the average single-family home, according to a staff estimate — along with one-time capital costs to help pay for the transition to an independent police force while the RCMP is still in operation. The budget does not provide funding to hire more firefighters to prioritize funding the police force.

During the protest and the meeting, competing cheers of "Surrey police" and "RCMP" rang out.

Former councillor Mike Starchuk organized the rally opposing the budget.

Competing rallies outside Surrey City Hall in support of/opposition to the budget. Now the crowd is packing council chambers. Former councillor Mike Starchuk organized the rally in opposition. Asked him if he’s running for mayor. “I’m thinking about it.” <a href="https://t.co/sbJF5hqk0f">pic.twitter.com/sbJF5hqk0f</a> —@Jesse_Johnston