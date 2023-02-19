Surrey budget proposes 9.5% property tax increase for policing transition costs

The City of Surrey has released its draft five-year budget Saturday, proposing a property tax increase of 16.5 per cent for 2023 to cover costs largely associated with the transition of its police force.

In a news release, the city said the 2023-2027 draft operating budget was created without a decision on policing in Surrey, but relies on the presumption it will retain the RCMP as the police of jurisdiction.

The city says maintaining the Surrey RCMP will cost about $235 million less over the next five years compared to proceeding with the transition to the Surrey Police Force, but "there remains a shortfall of $116.6 million created by the transition process."

To account for that, it says the budget proposes a 9.5 per cent General Property Tax increase, which means the average single-family household can expect to pay $219 more in property taxes next year.

Locke told CBC News that the 9.5 per cent increase will be maintained for each of the next three years to offset the policing transition costs.

"It is certainly not a budget that I am happy to deliver but it's a budget that we need to deliver," Locke said.

The Surrey Police Service says they belive in their progressive policing model submitted to the province, but refused to comment further.

"SPS has repeatedly disputed the financial numbers offered by those opposed to the policing transition," a spokesperson for the police service said.

Surrey can 'ill afford' to proceed with police transition: mayor

The budget comes about three weeks after Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the director of police services wanted more information before deciding on the city's plan to revert to the RCMP as its police force.

The new Surrey city council voted in December to send a plan to Farnworth, requesting to keep the RCMP, while the Surrey Police Service asked him to reject that plan, saying halting the transition would mean firing 375 employees, dissolving two police unions and accepting "unrecoverable'' costs of $107 million.

Mayor Brenda Locke, who campaigned on maintaining the RCMP, said in the news release that the policing transition "experiment'' is now costing residents and businesses.

"The money wasted by the policing transition, combined with the so-called 2.9 per cent property tax rate for four years implemented by the previous council, means we are now having to play catchup on core city services, such as the hiring of firefighters and bylaw officers,'' Locke said.

"Surrey can ill afford to continue with the police transition and we are starting to set our finances straight with this budget," she said.

The budget also proposes a seven per cent property tax increase to cover general inflationary pressures for city-wide operations, and for the hiring of additional 25 police officers, 20 firefighters and 10 bylaw officers for 2023. This means an average single-family home can expect to pay an additional $161 in 2023.

Locke also said they plan to bring back the one per cent road and traffic levy, which the city implemented up until 2018 — meaning an average single-family home will pay approximately $23 for better transportation infrastructure.

"Our roads are in a pretty challenging space right now," she said.

" We need to fix that."