Vaccine mandate protesters arrive at Canada-U.S. border in Surrey as rallies enter 3rd weekend

Residents and businesses at the Canada-U.S. border in Surrey, B.C., are gearing up for vaccine mandate protesters as another rally travels to the city on Saturday.

Protesters have been occupying the Pacific Highway crossing in south Surrey since Feb. 5 , with a convoy of protesters joining them from Chilliwack on Saturday morning.

The demonstration against public health measures is one of several simultaneous rallies across Canada entering their third weekend.

They come despite complaints from local businesses and residents who say they were threatened by protesters throughout the week, and numerous noise complaints due to loud honking.

"The impact of these blockades is choking already impacted supply chains, businesses and jobs. This is an unacceptable sabotage of the economy," said Anita Huberman, president of the Surrey Board of Trade, in a statement.

"To be clear, everyone has a right to peacefully protest, but these types of demonstrations are impacting businesses and livelihoods."

The Board of Trade said they have signed a letter to the Prime Minister asking for measures to protect border infrastructure and issue immediate injunctions to "assert a clear message that lawlessness will not be tolerated."

The Surrey RCMP said protests at the border have been peaceful so far, and protesters were engaging "diplomatically" with law enforcement officials.

"Our emergency planning and operations unit is monitoring what is occurring down there [at the border] and continuing to reassess the need for resources," said Cpl. Vanessa Munn from the Surrey RCMP on Thursday.

"We have resources that are designated to that area of Surrey that are continuously conducting patrols in the area just to keep an eye on things."

Protesters had completely encircled the intersection leading to the Pacific Highway border crossing on Saturday morning. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

On Saturday, protesters fully blocked the road leading to the border crossing at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 176th Street. RCMP had stopped protesters at the intersection before they reached the crossing.