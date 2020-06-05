Homicide detectives investigating after man's body found in Surrey

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in Surrey on Thursday evening.

An RCMP mental health outreach team was walking in the 11300-block of Bridgeview Drive just after 8 p.m. PT when they found the body.

There were injuries to the man's body, and the cause of death and circumstances of those injuries are being treated as suspicious, RCMP said in a media release Friday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation.

Police are gathering evidence and provided no other details.

Anyone who has information about this investigation is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.