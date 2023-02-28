Surrey schoolchildren improve heart health with Bhangra dancing pilot program

Veer Harrai, age 8, says his twice-weekly dance classes are hard work, but the benefits are paying off.

"I have more energy each day to like run and stuff because of Bhangra," said Harrai, who is currently learning the traditional folk dance deeply rooted in the Punjabi community.

Harrai is one of just over 150 South Asian kids in grades three to six who completed Project Bhangra, a seven-month-long pilot program led by B.C. Children's Hospital investigator Tricia Tan, designed to help them reduce their risk of heart disease.

According to Tan, the South Asian community is at greater risk of cardiovascular disease compared to many ethnic groups, and that risk begins in childhood.

Studies have found that this demographic has been shown to have higher blood sugar levels, waist circumference and body mass index (BMI) when compared to children of other ethnic groups.

"It is lifestyle and genetics combined, as well as epigenetic, we know that at infancy South Asian babies have a higher insulin resistance than white babies," said Tan.

To help set South Asian kids up for adult success, Tan and her team offered the twice-weekly 45- to 60-minute Bhangra dance classes to students at four Surrey-area highs schools.

Veer Harrai, 8, says he would not do any exercise at all if not for his Bhangra classes. (CBC News)

The classes were taught by veteran dancers trained by the Royal Academy of Bhangra. Participants have to have a South Asian parent.

Introducing early exercise habits, said Tan, can pack a huge punch in prevention and in reducing risk.

The kids were monitored during the trial and Tan said the average number of laps they could run went up, as did the height of their vertical jumps. Waist sizes went down.

"We couldn't have asked for better results," said Tan.

And many dancers said they are keen to keep at it.

Gavin Bains, 8, has been bitten by the Bhangra bug and now has his sights set on competing. He said not only has he gained strength through Bhangra, but also some good friends from dancing together.

"I like doing new moves so I can learn, so I can get better and win a performance," said Bains.

Gavin Bains, 8, is one of just over 150 South Asian students in Surrey, B.C., who participated in Project Bhangra, a pilot study organized by the B.C. Children's Hospital Research Insitute. (CBC News)

The dance itself is a serious workout, according to Hardeep Singh Sahota, director of the Royal Academy of Bhangra in Surrey.

He said he is "very proud" to be part of a program that has not only helped some of the students improve their physical strength, but also their social skills.

"Whenever kids come and learn this dance, they have to dance in a team," said Sahota. "They actually gain more confidence by dancing together."

Tan said her team tried to select schools for the pilot in areas where household income is lower than average and not everyone could necessarily afford Bhangra lessons.

She adds she would like to see the program grow so more participants can benefit.