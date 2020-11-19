RCMP warn of toxic drugs after 3 deaths in 12 hours in Surrey
Surrey RCMP are warning that a toxic batch of drugs is being distributed after three people died suddenly of suspected drug overdoses in a 12-hour period.
The three people are not believed to have known each other.
In a statement, the RCMP say it is dangerous to use non-prescription drugs purchased from unregulated sources, but anyone who makes that choice should follow several safety measures.
Those measures include not using drugs alone and being careful about dosage size.
Police say users should also have a naloxone kit capable of reversing overdoses and should call 911 immediately if they or anyone else needs medical assistance.
