The City of Surrey says it's filing a petition in B.C. Supreme Court challenging the province's order to transition away from the RCMP to a municipal police force.

In July, the B.C. government used its powers to order the city to continue the transition to the new Surrey Police Service (SPS), which had been established under previous mayor Doug McCallum's tenure.

The move effectively forced Surrey city council to reverse an earlier decision to stick with the RCMP.

The pledge to keep the RCMP had been a major part of Mayor Brenda Locke's campaign leading to her election last October.

On Friday, Locke argued the transition would cause an unacceptable tax increase at a time when Surrey residents are struggling to pay the bills.

"My team and I were elected to stop the proposed police transition," Locke said in a news release, adding that the province's orders "will not deliver any public safety benefit."

The city has retained prominent lawyer Peter German, a former RCMP deputy commissioner, for the court battle.

The city claims the province's solicitor general, Mike Farnworth, did not have jurisdiction to order Surrey to continue moving to its own police force, a move whose costs would be borne by city taxpayers, German said at a news conference Friday morning.

"The cost of this legal action will pale in comparison to the cost of the transition," German said. "If the transition were to continue, those costs actually escalate.

"It really goes to the cost to taxpayers."

He told reporters the cost of having both forces operating during the transition is roughly $53 million a year.

He added the Surrey RCMP have nearly triple the number front-line officers deployed than the SPS, and said the new force's board "has been unable to hire the number of officers required."

German said the previous administration's moves toward ending the RCMP's role at such a scale was "unprecedented," and added that the decision to cancel the transition to the SPS was the council's decision, not the mayor's.

"They do not think this transition should take place," he said. "They've been very clear on that."

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke is being accused of stalling the city's transition from RCMP to a municipal force. Safe Surrey Coalition councillor Pardeep Kooner discussed this with us.

'Accept the decision and move forward'

Following the city's announcement, Farnworth, who is also public safety minister, said he would be introducing legislation on Surrey's police transition on Monday.

He said the city's move was "extremely disappointing."

"People in Surrey want the uncertainty over who will police their city to end," he said.

"They want government money spent on protecting their communities instead of on legal fees ... The decision has been made, and it's time for the city to accept the decision and move forward with the police transition."

A Surrey Police Service officer is pictured on April 22. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Farnworth said Surrey council has still not accepted the province's offer of $150 million to offset the police transition's costs.

He said he plans to introduce legislation on Monday to "provide a clear process" for any municipality hoping to replace its police force in the future.

"We cannot allow people in Surrey or in other communities to be put at risk," he said.

The city's petition to the B.C. Supreme Court argues the province "is without lawful authority to assign to the city the responsibility to transition the city's police of jurisdiction ... without provision for resources required to fulfil the responsibility."

The filings also state Farnworth has never "notified the city of any failure to properly staff or equip its police force" or "any other failure to maintain law and order."

Surrey Coun. Linda Annis, who ran for council under the Surrey First party — which opposed both McCallum and Locke's parties in the October 2022 election — said the court filing was "a costly stalling tactic."

"Can you imagine the time it will take and the millions it will cost to take the province to court over the transition?" she said. "Clearly, tax dollars don't mean anything to Brenda Locke ... This is really a case of political ego running wild, with taxpayers forced to pay the bill."