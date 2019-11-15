Video of 'mob violence' in Surrey prompts RCMP investigation and outrage from the mayor

The mayor of Surrey, B.C., says he's "deeply concerned" about a video circulating online that shows a large brawl in a parking lot involving young men wielding rods and what appears to be a golf putter.

The video was taken in the early hours of Nov. 11 in the 7000 block of 128 Street, and RCMP say they are investigating. It shows a large group of men shouting in Punjabi while they swarm vehicles in a parking lot, smashing them with various implements and then attacking at least one person.

Mayor Doug McCallum pointed to a similar brawl that was caught on video in the Strawberry Hill area in August.

"I am deeply concerned that this kind of mob violence is happening with alarming frequency," the mayor said in a written statement.

"This behaviour is repugnant and puts the public at risk. It is imperative that RCMP take immediate and strong action to get a handle on this kind of mob violence that is occurring far too frequently in Surrey."

Mounties say they received two reports about the latest incident shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, and they obtained a copy of the video on Thursday.

"While this incident and video is disturbing, having such a wide distribution could potentially help police further our investigation and identify those involved," RCMP Cpl Elenore Sturko said in a news release.

"We share the community's concerns about this act of public violence and urge anyone with information to come forward."

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.