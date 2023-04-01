Stabbing on bus in Surrey, B.C., leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing on a bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday morning.

Police say the violent incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday on a TransLink bus, which is run by the Coast Mountain Bus Company.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, there was an "altercation" between two men on board the bus.

"During that altercation, one of the men allegedly took out a knife and a slashed the other male's throat," Cst. Amanda Steed told CBC News.

A police officer takes notes at the side of the crime scene Saturday. (Shane MacKichan)

Steed said the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a motive for the attack hasn't yet been determined.

Surrey RCMP also responded to the incident, with Cpl. Vanessa Munn telling CBC News that the investigation was still in its early stages.

Steed said that a passenger dialed 911 after the incident, though she said she didn't know exactly how many people were on the bus at the time.

The intersection of Fraser Highway and 148 Street was closed Saturday morning as police conducted enquiries. (Shane MacKichan)

"It appears at this time that the suspect and the victim were not known to each other," she said Saturday morning. "At this point, we don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the public."

The intersection of Fraser Highway and 148 Street is located around five kilometres from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station, and is serviced by TransLink buses 502 and 503.

Steed asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information to contact Transit Police.