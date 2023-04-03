A B.C. man who allegedly slashed a man's throat on a transit bus in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday is facing terrorism charges.

According to court documents filed by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, the man is alleged to have committed the assault for the Islamic State.

Abdul Aziz Kawam, born in 1995, faces four terrorism charges for attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault related to the attack.

He was arrested after a stabbing on a bus travelling near the Fraser Highway and 148 Street in Surrey, B.C., just after 9:30 a.m. PT Saturday.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the suspect had threatened someone at a bus stop before they attacked a different person after boarding.

Kawam appeared in court in Surrey on Monday morning.

More to come.