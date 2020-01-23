33 charges laid against Surrey boat dealer following $1.8M fraud investigation

A Surrey, B.C., boat dealer is facing 33 charges following an investigation that spanned nearly two years and involved over 100 victims.

Aaron Fell, who owns Breakwater Marine, is facing 30 counts of fraud-related charges and three counts of theft of property charges.

He allegedly defrauded more than 100 people out of a combined total of approximately $1.8 million, according to a written statement from Surrey RCMP.

RCMP's financial crimes unit opened an investigation in June 2019 after numerous reports alleging fraudulent business practice, the statement said.

In August 2019 a search warrant was executed at the boat dealership, located in the 16000-block of the Fraser Highway, resulting in the seizure of several boats and documents.

"This was a complex investigation that required our team to sort and examine a significant number of business and personal records and documentation in order to gather all the evidence," Sgt. Ryan Forbes of the financial crimes unit said in a written statement.