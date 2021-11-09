Baby found safe after being reported missing in car theft: Surrey RCMP

A one-year-old girl who was the subject of a brief amber alert in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday morning was found safe, police say.

Surrey RCMP launched the alert after a vehicle was reported stolen from the 17200-block of 58 Avenue in Cloverdale with a child in the backseat.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said several units responded immediately, including plain-clothes officers and the Lower Mainland Intergrated Police Dog Service.

By 9:20 a.m., a bystander reported finding the car abandoned about two kilometres away in the 5900-block of 177B Street, the baby still strapped in its seat.

"We are very grateful that we were able to locate the vehicle. I'm sure it felt like the longest hour of that parent's life, but I think everyone's just very grateful for the happy outcome," Munn told the CBC by phone Tuesday.

According to Munn the vehicle had been momentarily left outside with the engine running while the parent ran back inside to get some belongings.

She added that it appeared to be a crime of opportunity and the suspect likely had no idea there was a child in the backseat.

Police have not yet found the suspect but remain on the scene canvassing the neighbours for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.