Burning barge on Fraser River has Surrey, Vancouver crews responding

Fire crews are responding to a fire burning on a barge on the Fraser River in Surrey.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Asst. Chief Richard Warnock said his department was called at 5:15 p.m. PT to assist in the response. He said Vancouver is sending a fireboat to help fight the flames.

Warnock said Surrey Fire Service is in charge of the response. No other details are currently available.

There was another barge fire in Surrey in August.

