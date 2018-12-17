Surrey, B.C. man pinned under race car a step closer to going home

Jonathan Sedman was in critical condition when he was rushed to hospital in late September after a devastating accident at a Vancouver Island racetrack. But after spending 75 days there, the Surrey man is a step closer to going home.

"That's a long time to be in a hospital, it makes you go stir crazy, lying in bed constantly," he said.

Sedman, 41, is now at a care facility in Surrey with his own room. By Dec. 24, doctors say, he should be able to start bearing weight on his legs.

"I'm doing pretty good."

Jonathan Sedman, 41, was listed in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital. The Surrey man was hit and pinned by a race car that went out of control at Saratoga Speedway on Vancouver Island on Sept. 29. (Jennifer Sedman)

Sedman was injured Sept. 29 when a driver at the Saratoga Speedway north of Comox lost control of his race car, flipped over a barricade and hit Sedman who was setting up a firework display.

Sedman was pinned beneath the car, and the force shattered his pelvis, broke his hip, ruptured his bladder, cracked his ribs and caused his brain to bleed. He was flown to Vancouver General Hospital for treatment and was so heavily sedated that he was unable meet his newborn son Kayden.

This baby boy came a month early on Sept. 30. His mother went into labour as she awaited word about her husband who was critically injured in an accident on Vancouver Island. (Jennifer Stedman)

The baby was born a month early, when Sedman's wife, Christa Meissner, went into labour a day after the accident.

Sedman eventually regained consciousness and learned of the birth of his boy. But it would be weeks until he got to hold him. "He ended up sleeping on the side of me, had his little fists up beside his head kind of on me.

"It was awesome, just awesome."

Not coming home for Christmas

Being away from home and his son has been difficult.

"Kayden comes in now and visits me every other day, so awesome to see him and to have him in my arms and stuff, but yeah it's tough.

"I really want to be at home right now," said Sedman.

He will be able to start putting weight on his legs on Dec. 24, but it's unlikely he will be able to go home for Christmas.

"Problem is, I haven't been shown yet how to get in and out of a wheelchair from bed, because I can't move my left leg and of course sitting in the bed you lose a lost of muscle," he said.

But at least the family will be coming by to visit him in his new room.​