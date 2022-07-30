2 dead, 1 injured following shooting at South Surrey Athletic Park

Two men are dead and another was left seriously injured after a shooting in Surrey on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 14600-block of 20 Ave. near South Surrey Athletic Park around 2:45 p.m. and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man died at the scene, RCMP said, while two others were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators later confirmed one of the other men had also died.

Police say early indications suggest the shooting was targeted. They say they're working to determine who the victims were and whether there's a connection to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to work with RCMP on the investigation.

RCMP say the area will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.