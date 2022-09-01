Surrey assault leaves 1 dead, say RCMP

RCMP say one person has died after being assaulted in the Newton district of Surrey, B.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Mounties responded to the 14100-block of 61 Avenue after receiving a report of an altercation between two men at 1:50 p.m.

In a statement, RCMP said officers arrived on scene and found an adult male in medical distress. First responders attempted to save the man's life, but he succumbed to his injuries on site.

Surrey RCMP say a suspect was taken into custody and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was (IHIT) called in to work "in partnership" on the investigation.

Police said the area where the assault happened will be cordoned off for "a significant amount of time."

RCMP are asking anyone who has information and hasn't already spoken to police to get in touch via the IHIT tip line at 1 877-551-4448 or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.