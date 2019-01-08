RCMP looking for dashcam footage after 'bear hug' assault

Surrey RCMP is appealing to the public for dashcam footage after a woman was assaulted in the Newton area on Thursday morning.

A statement said the woman, who is in her 20s, was grabbed from behind and "bear hugged" as she was walking along the 12500 block of 72 Avenue around 5:30 a.m. PT.

RCMP said the suspect also covered the woman's mouth with his hand. She screamed, bit him, freed herself and ran away.

The suspect is described as a man about five feet tall with a beard and medium build.

Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit is appealing to members of the public who may have dash-cam video of the 12500 block of 72nd Avenue between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Anyone who may have been in the area at that time or who may have information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.