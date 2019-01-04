Woman grabbed in 'bear hug' assault in Newton

Surrey RCMP is appealing to the public for tips after a woman was assaulted in the Newton area on Thursday morning.

A statement said the woman, who is in her 20s, was grabbed from behind and "bear hugged" as she was walking along the 12500 block of 72 Avenue around 5:30 a.m. PT.

RCMP said the suspect also covered the woman's mouth with his hand. She screamed, bit him, freed herself and ran away.

The suspect is described as a man about five feet tall with a beard and medium build.

The RCMP's Special Victims Unit is investigating and asking anyone who has information that could lead to the suspect's identification to come forward.

Anyone who may have been in the area at that time or who may have information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.