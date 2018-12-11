Surrey artists want the city to reconsider delaying projects

Surrey's arts community says the city's proposed budget will put an even tighter squeeze on demand for performing rehearsal space.

The city's new mayor and council plan to postpone more than $135 million worth of capital projects.

Two major arts projects — the expansion of an arts facility at 10660 Parkway in Whalley and the creation of a cultural corridor in the area — are in jeopardy in addition to new arenas and community centres.

Former mayor Linda Hepner says Surrey has the youngest population in the province and it's crucial that youth are given opportunities to participate in arts programs.

"One in four kids in this city do creative arts outside of athleticism," she said.

"I really think that's a big part of who we are as a city."

Ellie King — the director of the Royal Canadian Theatre Company, which operates the Parkway facility — says various groups use every inch of the building for everything from building sets to dance rehearsals.

"It's a city-owned, L-shaped shaped building that's over 2,500 square feet," she said.

"I cannot begin to tell you how beneficial just this one space has been and how it has helped emerging artists."

About half of the former auto body shop is currently used for arts space, but the city had planned to let King take over the whole building.

She now hopes she can persuade the finance committee to reconsider delaying the expansion.

"There's so much in arts and culture that's been stimulated by this facility," King said.

Surrey's finance committee is receiving public feedback on its proposed budget until Dec.17.