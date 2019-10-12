One dead following altercation in Surrey, B.C.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in following a suspicious death.
Another man has been arrested in the case which is under investigation
A man has died following an incident near a gas station in Surrey, B.C., Saturday morning, according to homicide investigators.
Two men got into an altercation just before 5 a.m. near Fraser Highway and 184 Street, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).
A man, 47, was found in medical distress by paramedics, but despite life-saving measures he died at the scene, Surrey RCMP said. Officials have not said what caused his fatal injury.
A second man was arrested in relation to the incident and remains in custody, police added.
Homicide investigators belive the two men knew each other and say the issue is not be believed to be gang-related.
Police say there is no ongoing concern for public safety.
