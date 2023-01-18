Proposed 67-storey tower in downtown Surrey moves step closer to approval after public hearing

A proposal to build the tallest building in Surrey, B.C. — a 67-storey tower in the city's downtown core — received third-reading approval from council after a public hearing Monday.

The mixed-use high-rise is being proposed for King George Boulevard and 102 Avenue, near the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station.

All councillors voted in favour of moving the proposal forward.

Coun. Doug Elford said the proposed building fits in line with Metro Vancouver's regional planning and will anchor Surrey's downtown.

"It's on one of the busiest roads … It's located in the right spot," he said in an interview.

If approved, the project by local developer Westland Living would have 746 residential units, a seven-storey commercial and office podium and an eight-storey residential podium.

"I'm very excited about this," said Coun. Mandeep Nagra on Monday. He said as interest rates rise and development slows down, there'll be many workers struggling, especially in the construction industry.

"I think we should look at some sort of incentives moving forward so that we can keep our jobs going," he said.

Residents had the chance to share their concerns about the proposed building at Monday's public hearing. Fleetwood resident Richard Landale said he is worried about congestion.

"Will the public be safe? Will traffic be safe in this immediate intersection area? I don't think so," he said.

Elford said he doesn't share those concerns, citing the need to have more housing in the area.

"It's going to have a fair amount of units and we are desperately in need of housing in Surrey," Elford said.

After third reading, the building developer will have to meet conditions that the council sets. Once that's complete, the proposal will be added to the council agenda for final adoption.