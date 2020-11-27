8 sheriffs at Surrey courthouse test positive for COVID-19

Eight sheriffs who work at the Surrey courthouse have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union.

A statement from the union said 23 sheriffs and two other court staff are now self-isolating.

"The union's position is that it is an employers' responsibility to provide a safe workplace during the pandemic and what is happening at the Surrey courthouse indicates what this employer is doing is not enough," read the statement in part.

Fraser Health said in a statement it has not declared an outbreak at the Surrey courthouse. It says the health authority does not identify the specific location of confirmed cases until public health providers cannot be certain they have reached all those who need to be contacted.

B.C. health officials announced 887 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths on Thursday.

Public health is actively monitoring 10,307 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.