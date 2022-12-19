Almost all surgeries postponed because of COVID-19 have now been completed, B.C. health minister says

The B.C. government says almost all surgeries delayed during five waves of the COVID-19 pandemic have now been completed.

In a progress report released Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said surgery volumes are now above where they were before pandemic began.

"We're showing that when surgeries are postponed, patients quickly have them rescheduled, and we're demonstrating the strength of our B.C. surgical system to overcome challenge to get patients the surgeries they need," Dix said in a news release.

Scheduled, non-urgent surgeries were first postponed on March 16, 2020, at the beginning of the first wave of the pandemic to prepare the medical system for COVID-19 patients. They have been paused on subsequent occasions because of new surges in the disease, extreme weather and staff shortages.

According to the province, as of Nov. 10, 99.9 per cent of 14,783 patients whose surgeries were postponed during the first wave and who still wanted surgery have now gone under the knife, as have 99.2 per cent of 3,166 patients delayed during the second and third waves, and 98 per cent of 6,620 patients during the fourth and fifth waves.

Halfway through the 2022-23 fiscal year, the health ministry says four per cent more surgeries have been conducted than during the same time period in 2019.

Dix promised that if the recent surge in respiratory illnesses leads to surgery postponements once again, "we'll quickly get those surgeries rescheduled."