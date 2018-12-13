Supreme Court rejects appeal to speed up challenge to assisted dying restriction

A B.C. woman's push to speed up a key assisted dying challenge was rejected by Canada's top court today.

The Supreme Court of Canada instead decided Chilliwack's Julia Lamb and the B.C. Civil Liberties Association will need to wait until Novmber of 2019 for a trial in B.C.'s Supreme Court.

It also ruled the federal government can retry facts that were already proven in a court decision that led to the law Canada now has.

Lamb's challenge was launched more than two years ago when Lamb, who has spinal muscular atrophy, said the law blocks her from an assisted death she may one day want.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association and Lamb say Canada's assisted dying law is too restrictive and means people like Lamb could suffer in pain for years, because the law states death must be in the "foreseeable future."

In a 2016 news conference, Lamb said her condition could one day cause her extreme pain that could last for years.

"If my symptoms progress in a way that cause me misery, but I remain far from death, the government's new law will force me to suffer," she said.

Appeal process gone on too long: BCCLA